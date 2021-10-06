NELA schools can book giant, inflatable heart for health lessons

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum is unveiling a new outreach program that can go on the road. The museum created and designed a one-of-a-kind 18-foot tall inflatable heart for its Healthy Heart program.

The heart was developed through funding from the Living Well Foundation in West Monroe. The museum worked with medical professionals, as well as students and staff with Louisiana Tech’s Visual Integration of Science Through Art program.

The museum will use the giant heart to teach elementary students about parts of the organ, the importance of taking care of your heart at a young age, and how exercise and a healthy diet impact your heart.

Museum director Melissa Saye says they’re ready to take it on the road.

“We have a 45-minute program that we use to go along with our healthy heart, set it up in a gym, or a large sealing activity center. It’s about 18 feet tall. Then, we have classes come in and we do a little activity around the outside talking about parts of the heart. We actually go inside to talk about the chambers of the heart and learn a little bit about how all the parts function with the heart,” Saye said.

To book a visit, educators can call the NELA Children’s Museum at (318) 361-9611. They’ll bring it to schools in Ouachita and surrounding parishes.

“We’ve got a couple of plans. We have developed a children’s book to go along with the programming that will be available to school groups as they book. The plan is to actually continue to develop the curriculum and programming so that we can make it available to children’s museums around the country,” Saye said.

The children’s book will be interactive with a QR code. If you scan it, you can hear the sound of a heartbeat.

