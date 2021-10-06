Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to receive booster shot and updates on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19

Gov. John Bel Edwards holds a news conference in Baton Rouge, La.
Gov. John Bel Edwards holds a news conference in Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference at 2:30 before receiving his COVID-19 booster shot and the flu shot on Wednesday, October 6.

The Governor will be joined by will be joined by Louisiana Dept. of Health Sec. Courtney Phillips and Louisiana’s State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter for an update on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Cam
Traffic moving again on Interstate 20 in Monroe after crash
Luke Mixon, Democrat
Sen. John Kennedy draws a challenger: Navy veteran Luke Mixon
Union Parish authorities arrest man on child porn charges
A deer barreled into an Atlanta family's home, caught on their doorbell camera.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Home violently broken into by deer
The BBB warns people to be careful when they get text messages offering special deals.
Is the IRS letter you got a scam?

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
LIVE: White House COVID response team holds briefing as US summer surge wanes
LSP employee placed on administrative leave due to misconduct investigation
LSP employee placed on administrative leave after misconduct complaints from LSU student
KNOE.com: Boil advisories for Northeast Louisiana
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19