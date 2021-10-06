Cop mannequin on duty in neighborhood fed up with crashes, speeders

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - A car has crashed into the front of a man’s house. Another one has leapt over a wall and struck a neighbor’s home.

More cars have slammed into boulders and trees.

A neighborhood in Milwaukee has a dangerous hill, and residents want cars to stop speeding down it.

The neighbors came up with a creative solution to the problem.

Chained to a tree at an intersection stands “Officer Frank.”

“My hubby said, ‘You know, why don’t we put a cop out there?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it,’” Betsy Kinkema said. “We found, of course, the pants at Goodwill, but we found the shirt and the hat at Amazon.”

He may not be a real police officer, but homeowners hope he has the same effect as one.

“People have been coming down the hill and looking at it. I don’t know if it’s actually really stopped anybody, but we’re trying,” Kinkema said.

They said they’ve been dealing with reckless drivers for years and have captured some of the crashes onto their properties in videos and photos.

One homeowner installed massive boulders to protect his house.

“Yeah, I mean, what else are you going to do though? Paul Repka said.

The city installed a barrier, but neighbors said it hasn’t helped.

Alderman Michael Murphy said the common council just passed a $7 million plan in the budget to address the reckless driving problem, “to authorize $6 million in infrastructure changes and $1 million dollars to enforcement changes within the Milwaukee Police Department, by increasing their ability to do more overtime.”

He said they’re also including $1 million in the budget that would significantly reduce the cost to taxpayers for traffic bumps so Officer Frank could get a break down the road.

Copyright 2021 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.