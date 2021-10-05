Advertisement

Volvo recalls older cars; air bag inflators can explode

FILE - This Feb. 6, 2020, file photo shows the Volvo logo in the lobby of the Volvo corporate...
FILE - This Feb. 6, 2020, file photo shows the Volvo logo in the lobby of the Volvo corporate headquarters in Brussels. Swedish automaker Volvo said Monday, Oct. 4,2021 it plans to raise at least 25 billion kroner ($2.9 billion) by selling shares to fund its electric vehicle transformation strategy. Volvo and its parent company, Chinese carmaker Geely, have applied to hold an initial public offering on the Nasdaq Stockholm.(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Volvo is recalling nearly 260,000 older cars in the U.S. because the front driver’s air bag can explode and send shrapnel into the cabin.

The recall is in addition to one from November of 2020, which was done after an unidentified U.S. driver was killed.

The latest recall covers S80 sedans from 2001 to 2006 and S60s from 2001 through 2009.

The problem is similar to widespread trouble with air bag inflators made by Takata. The company used volatile ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate the air bags.

The Volvo inflators were made by ZF/TRW and do not use ammonium nitrate. But the propellant can still deteriorate and explode with too much force.

Dealers will replace inflators with new ones. Owners will get letters starting Nov. 29.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
The FDA says it is doing "initial research" into ivermectin’s effectiveness against COVID-19.
COVID-19 patient treated with ivermectin dies, attorney says
FILE - In this July 19, 2014 file photo, John Wes Townley speaks at a news conference after...
Police: Former NASCAR driver killed in dispute involving estranged wife
A good Samaritan performed CPR on a man who went into cardiac arrest after rescuing a woman...
Man goes into cardiac arrest after rescuing 97-year-old woman from burning home

Latest News

Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Goran Hansson, center, flanked at...
Physics Nobel rewards work on complex systems, like climate
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2003, file photo, "Late Show With David Letterman'' announcer Alan...
Alan Kalter, announcer for David Letterman, dies at 78
In this handout photo released by Roscosmos, actress Yulia Peresild, left, director Klim...
Russian film crew in orbit to make first movie in space
Evan Bialosuknia, a transgender student, is crowned homecoming queen at a Florida high school.
School elects its first transgender homecoming queen in Florida
Traffic Cam
Traffic stalled on Interstate 20 in Monroe due to crash