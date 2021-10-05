Advertisement

Union Parish authorities arrest man on child porn charges

By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a man accused of possessing child pornography.

The sheriff’s office says Ricky Freeman, Jr., 25, was arrested on Oct. 5, 2021, after they received a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

Authorities say they executed a search warrant and discovered 25 videos of young children engaged in sexual acts.

Freeman was booked on 25 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

Bond was listed at $350,000.

Ricky Freeman, Jr.
Ricky Freeman, Jr.(Source: Union Parish Sheriff's Office)

