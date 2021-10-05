Advertisement

Trial nears for men charged with 2017 Tensas killing

(KNOE)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two men charged with murder in Tensas Parish are expected to go on trial next week. That’s according to Sheriff Rickey Jones.

Derrick Savage and John Fussell are accused of killing Ricardo Miles in 2017. Miles was reported missing shortly after his disappearance.

The suspects were arrested in 2018 on suspicion of killing Miles. They were indicted by a grand jury on second-degree murder charges.

Miles remained missing until 2020 when his remains were discovered by loggers in a wooded area off Crooked Bayou Road, west of St. Joseph.

