Traffic moving again on Interstate 20 in Monroe after crash

By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: The wrecked vehicle has been cleared from the roadway. Traffic appears to be moving again. Catch up on the news with a replay of our latest newscast in the video player above.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A crash has stalled traffic on the eastbound side of Interstate 20 in Monroe. The crash happened on the raised portion of the interstate around the Jackson Street area.

Traffic was backed up past Thomas Road in West Monroe at one point.

