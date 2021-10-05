Traffic moving again on Interstate 20 in Monroe after crash

UPDATE: The wrecked vehicle has been cleared from the roadway. Traffic appears to be moving again. Catch up on the news with a replay of our latest newscast in the video player above.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A crash has stalled traffic on the eastbound side of Interstate 20 in Monroe. The crash happened on the raised portion of the interstate around the Jackson Street area.

I-20 East is closed at Jackson Street due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted onto Jackson Street. Congestion has reached Coleman Avenue. — Monroe_Traffic (@Monroe_Traffic) October 5, 2021

Traffic was backed up past Thomas Road in West Monroe at one point.

A crash in Monroe backed up traffic for a bit this morning. Traffic was stalled all the way to Thomas Road. As of 10:57 a.m., it appears to be moving again. pic.twitter.com/B2sV7ymTlN — KNOE 8 News (@KNOE8) October 5, 2021

