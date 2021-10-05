Advertisement

Question of the Day: What’s your favorite meal to make?

By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Did you miss our Facebook Question of the Day segment? Watch it here and find out what the Good Morning ArkLaMiss team thinks!

The Question of the Day is posted on our Facebook page each weekday at 5 a.m. Visit our Facebook page at 5 a.m. to see the newest Question of the Day.

Post an answer on our Facebook page before 6 a.m. and your response just might get read on the air!

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Cam
Traffic moving again on Interstate 20 in Monroe after crash
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
The FDA says it is doing "initial research" into ivermectin’s effectiveness against COVID-19.
COVID-19 patient treated with ivermectin dies, attorney says
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
FILE - In this July 19, 2014 file photo, John Wes Townley speaks at a news conference after...
Police: Former NASCAR driver killed in dispute involving estranged wife

Latest News

Trial nears for men charged with 2017 Tensas killing
KNOE.com: Boil advisories for Northeast Louisiana
Union Parish authorities arrest man on child porn charges
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!