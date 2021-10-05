Advertisement

Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge

High school cheer teams decorate Johnny's Pizza House for game day! The school spirit competition results in a pizza party for the winning team. Viewers can vote for their favorite at the end of the season.(KNOE)
By Kristen Payne
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - High school football season is here! KNOE and Johhny’s Pizza House are collaborating this season for the Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge. Each Friday, a high school cheer team is decorating a Johnny’s near their school for game day. Teams are competing against one another in a school spirit decorating contest! At the end of the season, KNOE viewers will be able to vote for who they think did the best in the challenge. The winning team will have a pizza party courtesy of Johnny’s Pizza House.

We will update this story each week with every cheer team’s decorations.

