Is the IRS letter you got a scam?

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jo-Ann Deal with the Better Business Bureau of Northeast Louisiana says the IRS is sending letters about the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit, and some consumers have been confused as to whether it’s real. The letters to some taxpayers who claimed those credits say that they might be getting a different amount than expected.

Usually, official correspondence will come through a letter, but scammers can still impersonate letterheads and logos, so it’s important to research anything that seems odd.

Deal says people in the area have been calling about these letters. You can contact the Better Business Bureau of NELA at (318) 387-4600 for more information or to set up an in-person meeting. They’re located at 1900 North 18th Street, Suite 411, in Monroe. Remember, you do have to make an appointment ahead of time.

The BBB can not process complaints about your tax return, though, that would need to be handled through the IRS or your tax preparer.

Deal says you can fill out the IRS’ ‘Return Preparer Complaint OMB Number 1545-2168′ if you have an issue.

