Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics return to TV, to premiere new holiday installment

(Gray News) – The “Peanuts” gang will be back on broadcast television this holiday season and will even ring in 2022 with an original New Year’s Eve special.

According to Variety, “For Auld Lang Syne” will premiere Dec. 10 on Apple TV+. It is the second New Year’s Eve-themed special to come from “Peanuts” since 1986.

The media outlet says Lucy throws herself a New Year’s Eve party in the new special after learning Charlie Brown’s grandmother can’t visit.

Apple TV+ became the exclusive home to the franchise in 2020 but has partnered with PBS to air the Charlie Brown holiday classics on television, Variety reports.

Fans can watch “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” on PBS and PBS Kids at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 24.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 21.

And the gang will deck the halls with “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 19.

The iconic holiday specials will also continue to stream on Apple TV+.

The streaming service also is home to original series “Snoopy in Space” and “The Snoopy Show.”

