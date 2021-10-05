Feed Your Soul: K&M Coffee, Corks, & Camo

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - In Northeast Louisiana sits one of the top crappie lakes in the country, Lake D’Arbonne. When you go there, you need a place to stock up on supplies; Kenny and Marcy Kavanaugh at K&M Coffee, Corks, and Camo have what you need. They say people come in from all across North America to fish at the lake.

“We would have people in from Canada, Illinois, Michigan, and I would talk to these people, you know, why are you here? To fish Lake D’Arbonne,” says Kavanaugh.

K&M has all your supplies for your time on the lake.

Kavanaugh says, “You can come to get your bait, your ice, your food, you know, your snacks, your lunch; everything you need to go fish beautiful Lake D’Arbonne.”

The shop originated from two local shops that Marcy Kavanaugh bought.

“We originally bought the local coffee shop,” said Marcy, “while we were looking for somewhere to put the local coffee shop, we found the sporting goods store.”

Not only do they sell coffee and bait; now you can find everything from personalized gifts, to truffles and smoothies. Kavanaugh says the main dish that put them on the map is the K&M Burger.

The simple burger is something that is just good. They do it well, and in my opinion, something you have to get when you are fishing on the lake.

The local sportsmen that drop by have also figured out a way to keep the ladies in their lives from guessing what they are going to get for a gift. I just hope I don’t open up a can of worms by revealing this secret.

“They can get something while they’re here, and they can put it on their debit card, and their wife doesn’t expect anything that they have a gift coming,” said Marcy.

Head out for some good food, fishing, and friends at K&M Coffee, Corks, and Camo, where they will make sure to feed your soul.

