Ouachita Parish Police Jury reconsiders mandatory garbage pickup
Complaints about ‘open dumping ground’ in Ouachita Parish pile up
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - You can see flies swarm around this trash pile at the intersection of Jennifer Lane and Woodale Drive.

“It’s nasty. It stinks, as well,” Thor Lowens said.

It’s something Thor Lowens and his 5-year-old daughter can’t avoid.

“The biggest concern is the children that come through and stuff. You don’t want them touching that. And the cars, rolling over nails and broken glass. No one wants to deal with a flat tire,” Lowens said.

Residents of the nearby apartment complex say there’s no solution in sight.

“Every time they clean it up, someone comes and throws more junk on it. So it’s a continuous process,” Lowens explained.

Ouachita Parish Police Jury President Shane Smiley said code enforcement has received numerous complaints about this site and others.

“In 15 years this is possibly the worst size and pile of debris that I’ve seen,” said Shane Smiley.

He said people even dump similar items in local drainage canals.

“Chairs, sofas, bed mattresses, tires,” Smiley said.

He said your tax dollars go to work every time they hire a company to clean up this mess.

“We’re not equipped to go out and pick up litter this size if you will. We’re going to have to probably contract with someone who’s very equipped to do that, and that’s where the taxpayer dollars are being wasted,” Smiley explained.

The police jury has discussed implementing a mandatory parish-wide garbage pickup in the past.

“I would like to see that fine placed on individuals that are dumping illegally. I’d like to see mandatory garbage pickup through community service, quite a number of hours. It’d be perfectly fine with me if they served time at the correctional center,” said Smiley.

Smiley said his goal is to get the pile cleaned up within a week. The challenge is stopping people from treating this open field like a landfill.

The police jury will discuss stronger consequences for illegal dumping in their next meeting on October 18, 2021. Meantime, a nearby property owner shared plans to install surveillance cameras by next month.

