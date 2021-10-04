West Monroe company helps Covington recover after Hurricane Ida

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Some communities hit by Hurricane Ida are still trying to recover. A West Monroe tree company is in the Covington community to help clean up the devastation. Hurricane Ida made the quaint, historic city of Covington unrecognizable to West Monroe resident Chad Wood.

“Honestly, it was like driving into a war zone. I mean it looked like an F1 tornado had wopped the whole place out,” he said.

Wood says he and some of his employees worked 28 days straight cleaning up debris and trees and some days consisted of 14-hour shifts.

“The emergency phase of it is sort of wrapping up,” said Wood.

He says the residential areas are looking better now, but there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done.

“There’s still a huge need down there for a lot of other things. Trees around the golf course, trees around the boat ramp. There are still several trees around the property and stuff that’s still going to need to be cleaned up,” he said.

Wood says he promised one of his friends that he would work until everything is clean. Currently, he and his employees are taking a two-week break, but they are getting ready to return to finish the job.

“I’ll be prepared, me, my men, my crew, my equipment will be all ready and prepared to stay 28 days if we need to stay another 28 that’s what we will do. Whatever it takes to get the residence of Louisiana taken care of that’s what we will do,” said Wood.

He says it’s a sad situation because some areas are demolished and a far cry from the thriving destination city it’s known to be, but he says he’s extending his service in any way he can.

