LDH confirms ninth COVID-19 pediatric death during fourth surge

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - On Monday, Oct. 4, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has confirmed that another juvenile has died during the state’s fourth COVID-19 surge.

This marks the ninth juvenile death from COVID-19 for the state during the fourth surge. The child was between the age of 12 and 17.

In total, 18 children younger than 18 have died from COVID in Louisiana, according to LDH.

Since mid-July, we have mourned the loss of a child to COVID nine times. They say it takes a village to raise a child, but that village also has the responsibility of protecting its children. Masks and vaccines are the protection we have available to us, and we all must do our part.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.