Advertisement

LDH confirms ninth COVID-19 pediatric death during fourth surge

In total, 18 children younger than 18 have died from COVID in Louisiana.
This marks the ninth juvenile death from COVID-19 for the state during the fourth surge in...
This marks the ninth juvenile death from COVID-19 for the state during the fourth surge in Louisiana. The child was between the age of 12 and 17.(CDC)
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - On Monday, Oct. 4, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has confirmed that another juvenile has died during the state’s fourth COVID-19 surge.

This marks the ninth juvenile death from COVID-19 for the state during the fourth surge. The child was between the age of 12 and 17.

In total, 18 children younger than 18 have died from COVID in Louisiana, according to LDH.

Since mid-July, we have mourned the loss of a child to COVID nine times. They say it takes a village to raise a child, but that village also has the responsibility of protecting its children. Masks and vaccines are the protection we have available to us, and we all must do our part.”

Dr. Joseph Kanter | State Health Officer and Medical Director

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tigers band places women in leadership roles
GSU’s first home game debuts female drum major
Woman dies after attack at Shreveport motel; victim identified
West Monroe v. Neville
Neville gets historic win against West Monroe, first since 1995
Working to remove debris and trees throughout the community
West Monroe company helps Covington recover after Hurricane Ida
Authorities say Shaun Runyon has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one...
Authorities: 3rd victim dies after co-worker’s rampage

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
6-year-old Ethan Govan-- a first-grader at Stoney Creek Elementary School in Charlotte-- lost...
6-year-old dies of COVID-19
Around 70 million already eligible Americans still haven't had a vaccine shot.
Pfizer submits vax trial data for kids to FDA
File photo
LDH reports alarming increase in severe pregnancy outcomes amid fourth COVID surge
Nearly 27% of recent COVID-19 cases were children. CDC data shows an average of 258 kids under...
More states put mandates in place as Pfizer prepares shot for younger kids