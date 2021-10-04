Bastrop Mayor reacts to police chief demotion

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Mayor of Bastrop is not happy with the turnout from last week’s Civil Service Board meeting. The board found Police Chief Carl Givens in violation of “conduct unbecoming of an officer.” Then they voted to demote Givens to captain and remove him from the eligibility list under Mayor Betty Alford-Olive’s administration.

“They went outside of the parameters of what they were supposed to be doing,” said Alford-Olive. “They worked in my opinion, they worked backward to a point. The civil service board is a neutral body, and I just disagreed with the way it was handled.”

Alford-Olive said the Civil Service Board investigated outside the scope of the most recent complaint against Police Chief Carl Givens.

This letter, written by Captain Gerald Boley, makes several allegations, including Givens allegedly shooting his gun into the air at his home. Alford-Olive said the whole process was unfair.

“No board has the right to trample on another person’s constitutional rights, and his constitutional rights were trampled on, from what I could see,” said Alford-Olive.

Olive said Givens is still serving a suspension without pay until October 14th. He was suspended after the board found he “liked” Alford-Olive’s campaign Facebook page. Meanwhile, Alford-Olive said she is not looking for a police chief at this time. She says she’s not giving up on what is right.

“I never give up on what’s right, let’s say it like that. What’s fair, and a civil service person has the right to a working test period to prove herself or himself whatever the case may be, and that right should not be snatched away,” said Alford-Olive.

Since the meeting on September 30, the Mayor demoted recently assigned Assistant Chief KeeSonya Lynch and promoted Leondrio DeWayne Reed to Assistant Chief.

When KNOE asked the mayor why she made that decision, she said she couldn’t go into personnel matters. Lynch was under a promotional period. Meanwhile, Alford-Olive said Givens did not have time to prove himself as Chief during his probational period. Givens’ attorney plans to file an appeal.

