Neville gets historic win against West Monroe, first since 1995

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A marquee matchup in Monroe ended with a historic win Friday night at Bill Ruple Stadium.

West Monroe vs. Neville is a series that dates back to 1953. The Tigers dominated in the earlier years, winning 36 of the first 40 matchups. But in the last 26 years, the Rebels have won 11 straight and made a name for themselves as the region’s powerhouse.

But now, their winning streak against Neville has been broken.

Aaron and AJ break down the game.

Here’s reaction on the win from Coach Tannehill:

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.