$2,500 Vantage Cash Blast winner drawn, $50K still up for grabs

St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, La.
St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, La.
By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We have a winner for the $2,500 Vantage Cash Blast!

Congratulations to Bruce Jackson, who won the bonus prize as part of the St. Francis Foundation’s $50K Giveaway Raffle. The deadline to be entered for a chance to win the bonus prize was noon on Oct. 1.

If you didn’t win, never fear! The grand prize is still up for grabs and you can still put your name in the pot.

Tickets are $50 each and you can buy them online here or in person at all Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union locations, Creed & Creed, the St. Francis Medical Office in Ruston, the gift shop at the St. Francis Medical Center’s downtown Monroe campus, and the gift shop at the Community Health Center on Tower Drive in Monroe. There’s no limit to how many you can purchase.

Sales will continue until midnight on Oct. 8 and the winning ticket will be drawn on Oct. 14, 2021. We’ll cover the drawing live on KNOE 8 News at 5 and 6 p.m.

This year the foundation says they’re using the proceeds to redesign St. Francis’ NICU, which has only been updated once in the last 43 years. Over the past few weeks, we’ve been highlighting families who relied on the NICU, PICU, and Critical Care services. You can see those stories here. You can find a few of their stories below.

