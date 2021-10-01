Woman dies after attack at Shreveport motel; victim identified
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, a woman has died after being attacked just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Wendy Atkins, 39, of Shreveport, was allegedly beaten with a pipe at a motel in the 4900 block of West Monkhouse Drive.
She was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she died in the surgical intensive care unit at 10:55 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1.
An autopsy has been authorized. The incident is under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.
