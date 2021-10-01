ULM celebrates Dr. Ronald Berry as 9th university president

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Friday at the Fant-Ewing Coliseum, the University of Louisiana Monroe held the Investiture Ceremony for Dr. Ronald Berry, who is now officially the school’s ninth president. A parade of professors, special guests, and students walked from the ULM Library to the coliseum to honor this moment.

During the ceremony, many spoke about his character. The Winnsboro native has served the university for 25 years.

“When I think of President Berry, I think of two types of leaders, a transformational leader, and a transcendental leader,” said Erick Burton, a recent ULM graduate.

Berry was presented the medallion and the mace of the university. They represent his dedication to the university of knowledge and protection. Berry also had words of encouragement and hope for the future of ULM.

“ULM must help create a future, where opportunity bounds for everyone, where diversity, equity, and inclusion are more than words or an aspiration; they become part of a culture making us a place where everyone belongs and everyone has the opportunity to prosper,” said Berry.

This was the conclusion of the events for the celebration of the 90th anniversary of ULM.

