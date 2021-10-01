Advertisement

Possible intruder mauled to death by homeowner’s dogs

It’s unclear why Abraha was at the house, but there is evidence that he went inside and...
It’s unclear why Abraha was at the house, but there is evidence that he went inside and encountered several large dogs.(Coweta County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A possible intruder was mauled to death by the homeowner’s dogs, according to investigators with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the homeowner found Alex Abraha dead on the front porch upon returning home.

The medical examiner with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has ruled mauling as the official cause of death.

It’s unclear why Abraha was at the house, but there is evidence that he went inside and encountered several large dogs.

According to investigators, there is no known relationship between Abraha and the homeowner.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Winnsboro man dies in two-vehicle fatal crash
Nevaeh Allen
GRAPHIC: New details describe moments before Nevaeh Allen’s death
Pedestrian struck graphic
Rayville police identify Monroe man killed by train
Ureka Black, Jake Guidry, Lanaya Cardwell, and Phillip Gardner are all facing second-degree...
Parents blamed as 3 children killed in separate events across La.
The City of Bastrop Civil Service Board suspended Carl Givens two weeks after being appointed...
Bastrop Civil Service board demotes police chief

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the League City (Texas) Police Department shows James Schulz Jr....
Texas man who refused mask arrested for restaurant stabbing
Meet Snoopy! He's available for adoption at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter.
Adopt a Pet: Snoopy!
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a...
Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19, has no symptoms
CBP officers seized over $6.5 million in fake U.S. and Euro currency from Russia.
Officers seize more than $6.5 million in counterfeit cash
Meet Snoopy! He's available for adoption at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter.
Adopt a Pet: Scooby!