Parents protest masks outside the Ouachita Parish School Board

West Monroe, La. (KNOE) -Protestors gathered outside the Ouachita Parish School Board on Thursday, urging the board to make masks in the classroom optional. The protestors are affiliated with Parents Choice Louisiana.

“The school, the state, and the nation is not going to dictate how we medically treat our children,” said Lance Weatherbie, who pulled his kids from public school because of the mandate.

The district says they will continue to follow Governor Edwards’ indoor mask mandate, which runs through October 27th.

“We just have to remember all of our students,” said Jennifer Nichols, Interim Director of Safety and Security for the school board. “We just have to remember all of our students. We have to protect our students. We have a lot of students who have lower immune systems who would be highly susceptible to catching covid. We have to protect every one of them.”

Weatherbie says if a student has a pre-existing condition, they should opt for virtual learning.

“If those kids are immunocompromised, they need to protect themselves,” said Weatherbie. “The parents of those children need to do everything to protect their children.”

While parents protested outside, earlier in the day, some students at West Ouachita High School showed up to school, refusing to wear a mask. The district says going to school maskless is not an option.

“They were asked to put on a mask, or they would have to have their parents check them out,” said Nichols.

Protestors say the students have the First Amendment on their side.

“For the school system to say you cannot come in, that is a reprimand, a punishment for peacefully protesting, so they need to be careful treading that water,” said Tiffany Hatten, the Founder of Parents Choice Louisiana.

The group plans to continue protesting outside West Ouachita High School on Friday.

