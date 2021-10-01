Advertisement

Ohio State tallies over 2,800 instances of abuse by team doctor

The university has now tallied over 2,800 instances of alleged, decades-old sexual misconduct...
The university has now tallied over 2,800 instances of alleged, decades-old sexual misconduct by the late team doctor Richard Strauss.(Source: Canva, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State’s latest campus crime data shows the university has now tallied over 2,800 instances of alleged, decades-old sexual misconduct by the late team doctor Richard Strauss.

With new data released Friday, the school says over 170 total instances of rape and over 2,600 instances of fondling attributed to Strauss came to light between 2018 and 2020, mostly from an investigation and related lawsuits against OSU.

Hundreds of men allege Strauss abused them. The university has reached settlements with over 230 survivors.

A judge recently dismissed some of the biggest unsettled lawsuits. Those plaintiffs plan appeals. And still more cases are pending.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Winnsboro man dies in two-vehicle fatal crash
Pedestrian struck graphic
Rayville police identify Monroe man killed by train
Nevaeh Allen
GRAPHIC: New details describe moments before Nevaeh Allen’s death
Ureka Black, Jake Guidry, Lanaya Cardwell, and Phillip Gardner are all facing second-degree...
Parents blamed as 3 children killed in separate events across La.
Givens was demoted for "conduct unbecoming of an officer".
Bastrop Police Chief Carl Givens demoted to captain by Civil Service Board

Latest News

Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active...
Police: Houston school employee shot by ex-student on campus
President Joe Biden is heading to Capitol Hill on Friday as Democrats are determined to rescue...
Biden vows to ‘get it done’ as talks drag on $3.5T plan
U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden questioned why federal prosecutors had not brought...
Judge questions whether Jan. 6 rioters are treated unfairly
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a...
Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19, has no symptoms
A plane involved in a mid-air collision is seen on Friday near Phoenix, Ariz.
Helicopter and plane collide midair in Arizona; 2 killed