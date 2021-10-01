NELA Celtic Festival set for Oct. 2 in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Organizers are ready for the Celtic Festival to come back to northeast Louisiana. The festival is celebrating its 17 year anniversary in 2021. It’s the longest-running festival still in existence in the Ouachita Parish area.

Rain or shine, they’re having it from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday at Kiroli Park. Admission is $5 for those 12 and up.

They’ve got a full lineup of music, yoga and kayaking.

If you’re looking for authentic beer, Flying Heart Brewing and Pub has you covered with the Celtic Beer Garden.

West Monroe Parks and Recreation Director Stuart Hodnett says they’re expecting 50 local vendors.

“We’ll have different trucks with a lot of different types of food here. Scottish eggs will be made. There will be Celtic vendors and homemade vendors. Come out. Enjoy the day. Those guys are waiting for everybody to come out. It’ll be a great time for your family,” Hodnett said.

Festival organizers invite the community to attend and keep the love of Celtic heritage alive in northeast Louisiana.

The festival will benefit the Kiroli Foundation which raises funds for the park system in West Monroe. Money raised will go to working on projects at the park.

“We have a mountain bike trail that’s currently under construction. Hopefully, we’ll get that up and going sometime late fall. We also have different needs with the dog park trying to raise money for that. It’s where a lot of the Kiroli Foundation will benefit. We have a conservatory that we want to make a Japanese zen garden out of,” Hodnett said.

You can find more information about the Northeast Louisiana Celtic Festival on their Facebook page.

