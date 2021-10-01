Advertisement

NELA Celtic Festival set for Oct. 2 in West Monroe

By Kristen Payne
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Organizers are ready for the Celtic Festival to come back to northeast Louisiana. The festival is celebrating its 17 year anniversary in 2021. It’s the longest-running festival still in existence in the Ouachita Parish area.

Rain or shine, they’re having it from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday at Kiroli Park. Admission is $5 for those 12 and up.

They’ve got a full lineup of music, yoga and kayaking.

If you’re looking for authentic beer, Flying Heart Brewing and Pub has you covered with the Celtic Beer Garden.

West Monroe Parks and Recreation Director Stuart Hodnett says they’re expecting 50 local vendors.

“We’ll have different trucks with a lot of different types of food here. Scottish eggs will be made. There will be Celtic vendors and homemade vendors. Come out. Enjoy the day. Those guys are waiting for everybody to come out. It’ll be a great time for your family,” Hodnett said.

Festival organizers invite the community to attend and keep the love of Celtic heritage alive in northeast Louisiana.

The festival will benefit the Kiroli Foundation which raises funds for the park system in West Monroe. Money raised will go to working on projects at the park.

“We have a mountain bike trail that’s currently under construction. Hopefully, we’ll get that up and going sometime late fall. We also have different needs with the dog park trying to raise money for that. It’s where a lot of the Kiroli Foundation will benefit. We have a conservatory that we want to make a Japanese zen garden out of,” Hodnett said.

You can find more information about the Northeast Louisiana Celtic Festival on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Winnsboro man dies in two-vehicle fatal crash
Nevaeh Allen
GRAPHIC: New details describe moments before Nevaeh Allen’s death
Pedestrian struck graphic
Rayville police identify Monroe man killed by train
Ureka Black, Jake Guidry, Lanaya Cardwell, and Phillip Gardner are all facing second-degree...
Parents blamed as 3 children killed in separate events across La.
The City of Bastrop Civil Service Board suspended Carl Givens two weeks after being appointed...
Bastrop Civil Service board demotes police chief

Latest News

Rain or shine, the festival goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kiroli Park. Admission is $5 for...
NELA Celtic Festival set for Oct. 2 in West Monroe
Meet Snoopy! He's available for adoption at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter.
Adopt a Pet: Snoopy!
Meet Snoopy! He's available for adoption at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter.
Adopt a Pet: Scooby!
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast