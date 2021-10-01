LSU expects biggest crowd in Tiger Stadium in nearly 2 years for Auburn game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It will be the biggest game at Tiger Stadium in almost two years.

The LSU Tigers will take on the nationally-ranked Auburn Tigers in a potential slugfest between two of the best teams in the SEC and fans are starting to show up in full force.

This is the biggest game at Tiger Stadium since 2019 when Joe Burrow and the Tigers throttled the Texas A&M Aggies in a 50-7 blowout.

For a lot of these people, this is also the first time they’ll see the Tigers in action since that championship year.

It rained a little bit Friday but after a COVID-battled season the years before, nothing will stop people from cheering on the Tigers on Saturday.

