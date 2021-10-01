Gov. Edwards visiting Monroe for luncheon on state affairs

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is planning a trip to Monroe to talk about the current state of affairs in Louisiana.

The governor is taking part in a luncheon at the Monroe Civic Center Banquet Hall. According to the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, the luncheon is scheduled for Oct. 12, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

