Gov. Edwards visiting Monroe for luncheon on state affairs
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is planning a trip to Monroe to talk about the current state of affairs in Louisiana.
The governor is taking part in a luncheon at the Monroe Civic Center Banquet Hall. According to the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, the luncheon is scheduled for Oct. 12, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.