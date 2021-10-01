The Food Bank of NELA’s new partnership provides more resources

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is teaming up with Delta Human Services Authority to combat food insecurity and at the same time, provide mental health resources to the community.

They will hand out brochures to the delta human services authority while their clients pick up food. It will help reach the vulnerable community who are in need of food, mental and physical health services.

Many residents in Northeast Louisiana are suffering in silence and don’t know where to turn.

“Many of our workforce development, transitional housing, senior and veteran initiative clients also suffer from food insecurity. We know how food insecurity, poor diets, inadequate directly and indirectly contribute to weakened immune systems, obesity, and high blood pressure affects the body,” said Julia Albritton, the Delta Human Services Authority Special Initiative Manager.

The joint collaboration between Delta Human Services Authority and The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana will serve more people throughout the area but the organizations want to provide more than just meals.

“Thousands of our region of people go to bed hungry every night. This includes hundreds of those who depend on mental health, addiction, prevention, wellness, and developmental services,” said Albritton.

Officials say they will have a survey that will assess and identify the needs of the vulnerable community. Then provide services where they are needed.

“So partnering with and learning about other organizations, and how we can work together to deepen our impact is really exciting. So anytime we can help connect more people to more benefits and services is a really good thing for the community,” said Jean Toth, the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana Director.

Currently, Northeast Delta Human Services Authority is working on an app and it will make it easier for the community to get the resources they need. Officials say it will be ready by the end of October.

