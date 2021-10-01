Columbia woman dies in single-vehicle fatal crash

HEBERT, La. (KNOE) - A Columbia woman was pronounced dead Friday in a Caldwell Parish crash.

Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash shortly after 8:30 a.m. Friday. According to state police, the crash happened on LA Hwy 33, just south of LA Hwy 847.

The fatal crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Shelia McDonald, who was not wearing a seatbelt.

State police say a 1999 Lincoln Town Car was driven by McDonald. The driver was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 133 around a slight right-hand curve. The news release stated McDonald’s vehicle traveled off the road and struck a large tree.

McDonald was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

LA State Police says the crash remains under investigation.

