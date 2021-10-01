Advertisement

Columbia woman dies in single-vehicle fatal crash

HNN File
HNN File(Generic Image)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEBERT, La. (KNOE) - A Columbia woman was pronounced dead Friday in a Caldwell Parish crash.

Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash shortly after 8:30 a.m. Friday. According to state police, the crash happened on LA Hwy 33, just south of LA Hwy 847.

The fatal crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Shelia McDonald, who was not wearing a seatbelt.

State police say a 1999 Lincoln Town Car was driven by McDonald. The driver was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 133 around a slight right-hand curve. The news release stated McDonald’s vehicle traveled off the road and struck a large tree.

McDonald was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

LA State Police says the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Winnsboro man dies in two-vehicle fatal crash
Pedestrian struck graphic
Rayville police identify Monroe man killed by train
Nevaeh Allen
GRAPHIC: New details describe moments before Nevaeh Allen’s death
Ureka Black, Jake Guidry, Lanaya Cardwell, and Phillip Gardner are all facing second-degree...
Parents blamed as 3 children killed in separate events across La.
Givens was demoted for "conduct unbecoming of an officer".
Bastrop Police Chief Carl Givens demoted to captain by Civil Service Board

Latest News

2021 Huskers Football Season.
Nebraska faces Northwestern
A diagnosis with coronavirus 229E, NL63, OC43, or HKU1 is not the same as a COVID-19 diagnosis....
Another child has died from COVID-19 in Louisiana, state reports
KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast
Rain or shine, the festival goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kiroli Park. Admission is $5 for...
NELA Celtic Festival set for Oct. 2 in West Monroe