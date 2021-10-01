Bastrop Police Chief Carl Givens demoted to captain by Civil Service Board

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A chaotic meeting in Bastrop lasted nearly six hours today. When all was said and done, the civil service board demoted the police chief to captain. It stems from a dangerous situation at Chief Carl Given’s house and it involves a butcher knife, a gun, and a mentally disturbed man.

The Civil Service Board investigated accusations in a letter obtained by KNOE. It refers to a cookout at Carl Given’s house in 2018 and claims a mentally disturbed neighbor, Jake Blueford, was acting inappropriately towards Givens underage daughter.

When he refused to leave as requested, Givens pushed him off his porch. Minutes later, Blueford returned with a butcher knife and Givens grabbed a gun and fired a shot in the air. The account was confirmed by a witness.

“Givens asked him to leave and he went across the road and got a knife and then Mr. Givens got his gun and then that’s it we went home,” said one neighbor. Givens said he fired the gun to protect himself and his family.

“I could tell Miss. Whaley he had snapped. My only thing was to try to convince him to not continue to come up into my yard,” said Givens.

One member argued Givens should have called the police, instead. Givens’ attorney disagrees and says firing the shot was necessary.

“I feel confident that most parents are going to defend their children and not let them get sliced by a butcher knife,” said Attorney Pamela Breedlove.

In the end, the board rules Givens violated a civil service law.

“Violated what did he just say that rule was again? ‘conduct unbecoming of an officer,’ it’s been a long time, ‘conduct unbecoming of an officer,” said Whaley.

The board demoted Givens to captain and took further action.

“That he is to be removed off the chief eligibility list of the current mayor’s session. All those in favor,” said Civil Service Board Member Captain Christopher Releford.

Breedlove said the motions violate civil service board laws and plans to appeal.

KNOE reached out to the mayor to see who will be in charge of the police department for now but we have not heard back. Givens is currently suspended from the force. Earlier this month, the board said he violated a political activity regulation when he “liked” a campaign post of the mayor. His attorney is also appealing that case.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.