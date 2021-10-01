Adopt a Pet: Snoopy!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Roxanne Smith with PAWS of NE Louisiana introduced us to Snoopy this morning! He’s available for adoption at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter.

The shelter is extremely full and they need the community’s help. You can donate food and supplies, foster animals to give them a fighting chance, or adopt. You can monitor their Facebook page to see what they need most.

They’re located at 417 Well Road in West Monroe. Visit petango.com to see all available animals at the shelter and type in the zip code 71292.

Adoptions are done between 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

