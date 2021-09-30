Winnsboro man dies in two-vehicle fatal crash

BASKIN, La. (KNOE) - A Winnsboro man has been pronounced dead in a fatal crash.

The Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash north of Baskin Wednesday night. According to state police, the crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Hwy 425.

The fatal crash claimed the life of 63-year-old Lynn Laborde, who was not wearing a seatbelt.

State police say Laborde was driving a 2012 Ford F-150 and was traveling northbound in the outside lane of U.S. Hwy 425. A news release from state police says Laborde stopped in the roadway with no lights on. Police are still investigating Laborde’s reason for stopping in the roadway.

The state police’s investigation also revealed that a 2015 GMC Sierra 2500 was traveling north in the outside lane at the same time. The driver of the GMC was unable to see the Ford and struck it from behind, according to state police.

The news release stated the driver of the GMC was not injured. While toxicology samples have been obtained and will be submitted for analysis, the crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police reported that Troop F has investigated 43 fatal crashes resulting in 52 deaths in 2021.

