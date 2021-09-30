Advertisement

Winnsboro man dies in two-vehicle fatal crash

Police lights
Police lights(WMBF)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BASKIN, La. (KNOE) - A Winnsboro man has been pronounced dead in a fatal crash.

The Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash north of Baskin Wednesday night. According to state police, the crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Hwy 425.

The fatal crash claimed the life of 63-year-old Lynn Laborde, who was not wearing a seatbelt.

State police say Laborde was driving a 2012 Ford F-150 and was traveling northbound in the outside lane of U.S. Hwy 425. A news release from state police says Laborde stopped in the roadway with no lights on. Police are still investigating Laborde’s reason for stopping in the roadway.

The state police’s investigation also revealed that a 2015 GMC Sierra 2500 was traveling north in the outside lane at the same time. The driver of the GMC was unable to see the Ford and struck it from behind, according to state police.

The news release stated the driver of the GMC was not injured. While toxicology samples have been obtained and will be submitted for analysis, the crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police reported that Troop F has investigated 43 fatal crashes resulting in 52 deaths in 2021.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man tries to evade deputies
Man wades into Ouachita River in attempt to evade pursuit
Several neighbors said they hear the coyotes at night.
Coyotes reportedly roaming near Ouachita neighborhoods
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Mother, stepfather of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen charged in child’s death
Nevaeh Allen
GRAPHIC: New details describe moments before Nevaeh Allen’s death
File Police Lights
Hit-and-run puts 2 state highway workers in the hospital

Latest News

FILE - C. Denise Marcelle, then an EBR Metro Council member, gives R. Kelly a "key to the city"...
Baton Rouge ‘Key to the City’ stripped from R. Kelly after conviction
Patty Stewart
La. COVID survivor still rehabbing after 89 days on ventilator
A new Miss Monroe will be crowned this Sunday, October 3rd.
A new Miss Monroe will be crowned this weekend
A new Miss Monroe will be crowned this Sunday, October 3rd.
The Miss Monroe Competition is this weekend!