Richwood Mayor held a Town of Address

By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Mayor of Richwood held a Town of Address. This comes after some residents signed a petition for a recall election that occurs on Nov. 13. Richwood Mayor Gerald Brown says he has faith that he’ll keep his job. He addressed the infrastructure plan, hiring additional police, and safety.

The Richwood community is divided on Mayor Brown’s leadership but he says the town is moving in the right direction. Brown says they’re receiving more than 1 million dollars from the Covid Relief Bill.

“1,109,681.50, we will receive these funds in two halves, and in fact, we just recently received our first allocation. The second we will receive in 12 months,” he said.

One Alderman questions his motives saying Brown is just trying to save his job. He says this is the first time in six years that Mayor Brown has held a town address.

“He should have done this last year on July 1st, now all of a sudden you have a recall on your back. Now you want to say, hey look, people, I’m trying to do this now, y’all give me another chance. I feel like he should have been taking care of this a long time ago he should have been in this position. This recall should have been avoided,” said Wysinger Cleveland, The Town of Richwood Alderman.

Mayor Brown argues this is the perfect timing to give the community important details about his future plans but some people say they wonder if he’s just out to get community support before the election.

“Well, I hope people don’t see it that way. Today’s event was something we wanted to recognize some folks who’s been very instrumental in our community, something we’ve had planned for a little while and we thought this would be a great week to do,” said Mayor Brown.

He says if he remains the mayor, his infrastructure plan will begin with the sewer improvements. Brown says he also plans to hire six to eight police officers to keep people safe.

