Rayville police identify Monroe man killed by train

Pedestrian struck graphic
Pedestrian struck graphic(Associated Press)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A pedestrian hit by a train in Richland Parish has been identified.

Chief Willie Robinson of the Rayville Police Department says the victim has been identified as Donnell Pleasant, 50, of Monroe, La.

The police department was notified of the incident on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 5:30 p.m. Rayville police and Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and found Pleasant fatally injured.

Pleasant was pronounced dead on the scene. This investigation is ongoing.

