A new Miss Monroe will be crowned this weekend

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Miss Monroe Competition is going on this Sunday, October 3. They’ll crown winners in both the Teen and Miss divisions. It’ll be hosted at the Hub Music Hall at 2 p.m.

It’s not too late to sign up as a competitor! You’ve got until Friday afternoon, and you can reach out to Gaundhi Hays, the Executive Director of the Miss Monroe Organization, at gaundhi@yahoo.com.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Hays wants to thank all their sponsors including the City of Monroe, The Hub Music Hall, Just Charming, The Cookie Palace, Rooted by Juice, XTND Boutique, Alexis Cherrell Holistic Wellness Spa, and Nina J’s Fine Catering.

