Learn how to create successful small business at Sept. 30 workshop

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Public Library is collaborating with a nonprofit organization to help current and future small business owners.

On Sept. 30, 2021, the Launch Network will bring in speakers to give people a blueprint to running a successful business.

The workshop is from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday night at the main brain on N. 18th Street and Stubbs Avenue in Monroe. It’s free and open to the public.

There will be guest speakers from Louisiana Small Business Development Center and Louisiana Catalyst.

Branch manager Holly Priestley says the library has many free resources the public can use.

“We have lots of books on how to be successful, how to run small businesses, how to work with employees and train employees. We also have a lot of free online resources that people can use like our business reference database. One of my favorites is Louisiana legal forms where we have legal forms that people can download for free and fill out themselves,” Priestley said.

Entrepreneurs, small business owners, or anyone thinking about starting a business are welcome to attend. For more information, click here.

The Launch Network offers free resources to help Northeast Louisiana small businesses grow. Among the many remaining parishes participating in the collaboration are Claiborne, Ouachita, Union, Franklin, DeSoto, Caddo, Bossier, and Webster.

