La. COVID survivor still rehabbing after 89 days on ventilator

Photographer Patty Stewart is still recovering after surviving for months in the hospital, with much of that time spent on a ventilator.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Photographer Patty Stewart is still recovering after surviving for months in the hospital, with much of that time spent on a ventilator. Now, six months after being taken off the vent, she’s still undergoing therapy and rehabilitation to recover her strength and her voice. She credits her survival to the staff at St. Francis Medical Center.

“It was just good teamwork, heavenly father, to the doctors, to the nurses, to the aides all of them you know took care of me,” says Stewart.

Stewart says she contracted COVID-19 in October of 2020.

“They dropped me off at the emergency room because nobody could be with you and I remember giving my insurance card to the lady in the front at the ER and then I remember someone stating that I was having heart issues and that they could put me in the hospital with that.”

Stewart spent 130 days in the hospital. For 89 of those days, she was on a ventilator.

”I said, “What date is it?” and they said, “It’s March 2021″ and I went, “OK.” And they said, “You’ve missed Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, a new president, and an ice storm.” And that kind of shocked me, you know,” explains Stewart. “Since then, I have not found anybody else that has survived being on a ventilator that long in Louisiana/North Texas, that’s what they’re telling me.”

While her immediate fight with COVID was now over, the battle with the long-term effects of COVID and being on a ventilator for so long was just beginning.

For Stewart, nothing was as easy as it used to be. She had to learn how to walk again. Even simple tasks, like brushing her hair and teeth, had to be relearned. But through her efforts, and the efforts of those helping her, Stewart has made much progress.

”I went from not walking, moving my legs at all, to being able to stand up for a period of time. From that, moving to a walker and only moving so many feet. And then, from that, without a walker and with a cane,” says Stewart.

She’s not there yet, but Stewart is determined to get her strength and voice back.

”I still have to do physical therapy, but I can walk without a walker and I kind of talk funny, but everybody is saying that I’m getting my voice pretty much back,” says Stewart.

Stewart says she still has symptoms and doctors are continuing to do tests. One of the doctors who worked in the ICU when Stewart was there says it’s a miracle she’s here today.

”It’s really a wonderful time when you start seeing folks that have been so intensely ill for such a long time begin to get better and begin to show that they are going to be able to function again,” says Thomas Gullatt, Chief Medical Officer at St. Francis Medical Center. “Such a victory to see those folks going down the hall and oftentimes waving at you and smiling.”

Now, Stewart is looking forward to picking up her camera again and getting back to photography.

“I think I’m going to be more inspired. Little things I appreciate now, you know, where I didn’t. I’m kind of in a slow pace, kind of like a turtle, you know. He may finish first in the race instead of the rabbit because you just kind of take everything in,” says Stewart.

She did have one unexpected side effect from COVID-19.

“I lost all my hair and now it’s come back and it’s curly. I always wanted curly hair so I guess I got it,” laughs Stewart.

She says she’s been speaking with other COVID-19 survivors who still have ongoing issues after beating the virus and says it’s helpful to keep in touch.

“And I really like to stay in touch with other COVID patients because we have things, symptoms that continue on, and it kind of uplifts us all.”

She hopes her story can help someone else. If you’d like to speak with her you can reach out on her Facebook page.

The St. Francis Foundation is giving away $50,000 to one lucky winner of their $50K Giveaway Raffle. Tickets are $50 each. and you can buy them online here or in person at all Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union locations, Creed & Creed, the St. Francis Medical Office in Ruston, the gift shop at the St. Francis Medical Center’s downtown Monroe campus, and the gift shop at the Community Health Center on Tower Drive in Monroe. There’s no limit to how many you can purchase.

If you buy a ticket online by Oct. 1 at noon, you’ll be entered into the Vantage Cash Blast, where one winner will get $2,500! The drawing for that extra cash is October 1st at 5 p.m.

This year the foundation says they’re using the proceeds to redesign St. Francis’ NICU, which has only been updated once in the last 43 years.

Sales will continue until midnight on Oct. 8 and the winning ticket will be drawn on Oct. 14, 2021. We’ll cover the drawing live on KNOE 8 News at 5 and 6 p.m.

