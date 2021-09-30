Former business partner criticizes State Rep. candidate Adrian Fisher

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Adrian Fisher of Monroe is running to represent the 16th District in the Louisiana House of Representatives. Throughout the campaign, Fisher has touted his business success, but one former partner says Fisher isn’t telling the whole truth.

Fisher, along with Billy Foster and another man, started Cognitive Development of Monroe in 2003, but by 2006, the relationship had soured.

In 2006, Foster filed a lawsuit claiming he was illegally forced out, among other complaints. In 2020, an appellate court ruling found that Foster was still a 50% owner because he “never voted or gave written consent to reduce his ownership interest.”

However, the court also ruled that Foster wasn’t entitled to any profits because the collective bargain agreement or CBA, “allocated profits in consideration for the performance of duties.”

Foster says he could not perform any duties because he was physically barred from returning to work.

“We went to the office. He had changed the lock on the door,” explained Foster. He added, “My wife and I both work there. That was our only income. We had a group insurance policy. Why would I quit.”

Fisher says Foster left on his own accord.

“I didn’t force him out,” said Fisher. “He chose to leave to pursue those interests, and that’s what he is still doing as of today.” Fisher says those other interests included a competing behavioral health company.

Foster’s biggest problem with Fisher is he says his health insurance was canceled by Fisher while his wife’s kidneys were failing.

“The hospital stated that they could no longer treat her because her insurance was canceled,” Foster told KNOE.

Fisher says he sent several notices to Foster following the law, but says he never heard back.

“It can only be assumed he took care of it for his family the way he should because he didn’t respond to us,” explained Fisher.

The court has ordered Cognitive Development of Monroe to be liquidated. However, Fisher says it won’t affect any of his employees.

“No staff here will be impacted,” said Fisher. “We plan accordingly, and it will be a seamless transition. In fact, it won’t be a transition at all to make. It will just be seamless.”

In 2021, the Lousiana Supreme Court declined to take up the case.

