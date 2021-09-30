Bastrop Civil Service board demotes police chief

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The Bastrop City Civil Service board has demoted the police chief.

The board decided to demote Bastrop Police Chief Carl Givens to captain. The board says Givens violated the civil service law “Conduct Unbecoming of an Officer.”

The board heard from many witnesses Thursday afternoon about incidents of inappropriate conduct on social media. The board also removed Givens from the eligibility list for police chief under Mayor Betty Olives’ term.

Givens’ attorney says the motions made Thursday violated civil service law. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.