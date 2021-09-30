Advertisement

Bastrop Civil Service board demotes police chief

By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The Bastrop City Civil Service board has demoted the police chief.

The board decided to demote Bastrop Police Chief Carl Givens to captain. The board says Givens violated the civil service law “Conduct Unbecoming of an Officer.”

The board heard from many witnesses Thursday afternoon about incidents of inappropriate conduct on social media. The board also removed Givens from the eligibility list for police chief under Mayor Betty Olives’ term.

Givens’ attorney says the motions made Thursday violated civil service law. This is a developing story.

