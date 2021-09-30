Advertisement

6 nursing home patients who died in Ida evacuation identified

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Six nursing home patients who died in the evacuation to a warehouse in Tangipahoa have been identified by officials.

Fifteen patients evacuated to the warehouse died in total. Seven of those deaths have been classified as storm-related.

Six of those storm-related victims have been identified as:

  • Sharon French, 59
  • Timothy Porter, 52
  • Thomas Becnel, 77
  • Randolph Blankenship, 61
  • Catherine Williams, 75
  • Donald Uzee, 84

Nearly 850 nursing home patients were evacuated to a warehouse before Hurricane Ida. Residents described deplorable, inhumane conditions at the facility.

Four people died while in the shelter. Three more died after the evacuation.

