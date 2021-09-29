Advertisement

No vaccine deaths in Louisiana after 2.3 million COVID shots

Vaccinations in Louisiana have resulted in only 10 confirmed cases that required...
Vaccinations in Louisiana have resulted in only 10 confirmed cases that required hospitalizations due to the reaction.(Source: State of Louisiana)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana officials are again touting the effectiveness and safety of the various COVID-19 vaccines.

On Tuesday, state officials said 2.3 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in Louisiana. There are no deaths attributed to the vaccine in Louisiana.

State leaders say the vaccine continues to be effective at keeping people from being hospitalized and dying.

While some deaths do occur among the fully vaccinated, generally, about 80% of deaths are among those who were not yet fully vaccinated. It’s important to remember that the vaccine is less effective in people who have compromised immune systems due to old age or a chronic health condition. In general, because children and young adults are in generally better health than senior citizens, fully vaccinated children fare better against COVID than fully vaccinated seniors.

The Louisiana Dept. of Health said that community-based monoclonal antibody treatment sites are available in 7 of 9 regions in Louisiana, with more to come. Find a treatment site near you and get more information on this website.

The state health department also said they are seeing an increase in

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Pioneer, La. Chief of Police has died
Several neighbors said they hear the coyotes at night.
Coyotes reportedly roaming near Ouachita neighborhoods
Two local people were injured in a shootout near Dallas, Texas.
Monroe and Grambling men shot at Texas hookah bar
FILE PHOTO: Oak Grove Mayor Adam Holland (June 10, 2021)
Oak Grove mayor tests positive for COVID, city hall closes lobby
FILE
60-year-old La. man gets years in prison for illegally having gun

Latest News

File Photo: Ouachita River between Monroe and West Monroe.
Man wades into Ouachita River in attempt to evade pursuit
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
If you buy a ticket online in the $50K Giveaway Raffle by Oct. 1 at noon, you'll be entered...
$2,500 prize added to St. Francis $50K Giveaway raffle
Weeks after Hurricane Ida hit, the Lafitte community is still recovering.
Impacts from Ida in Lafitte