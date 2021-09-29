No vaccine deaths in Louisiana after 2.3 million COVID shots

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana officials are again touting the effectiveness and safety of the various COVID-19 vaccines.

On Tuesday, state officials said 2.3 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in Louisiana. There are no deaths attributed to the vaccine in Louisiana.

State leaders say the vaccine continues to be effective at keeping people from being hospitalized and dying.

While some deaths do occur among the fully vaccinated, generally, about 80% of deaths are among those who were not yet fully vaccinated. It’s important to remember that the vaccine is less effective in people who have compromised immune systems due to old age or a chronic health condition. In general, because children and young adults are in generally better health than senior citizens, fully vaccinated children fare better against COVID than fully vaccinated seniors.

An overwhelming majority of new COVID cases are among the not fully vaccinated. These vaccines help protect you from getting covid and prevent severe illness in the event that you catch it. Get vaccinated, protect yourself, and help protect your community. #lagov pic.twitter.com/YyT2RpLswf — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) September 29, 2021

The Louisiana Dept. of Health said that community-based monoclonal antibody treatment sites are available in 7 of 9 regions in Louisiana, with more to come. Find a treatment site near you and get more information on this website.

Community-based monoclonal antibody treatment sites are available across Louisiana. Find a treatment site near you and more info here: https://t.co/br6e1LHc4C. #lagov pic.twitter.com/iXLPUnmQrl — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) September 28, 2021

The state health department also said they are seeing an increase in

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.