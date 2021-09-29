Mangham police investigating after shots fired at crowd

MANGHAM, La. (KNOE) - Mangham police officers are in search of information regarding a Saturday night shooting, south of Oak Grove

According to Crime Stoppers of North Delta, MPD responded to a “shots fired” call around 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 25 on Tibbs Street. Once officers arrived on the scene, authorities learned a subject shot towards a crowd of approximately 50 people.

Crime Stoppers of North Delta says the crowd was in front of a residence.

Officers on the scene found that no one was hit, but they located a car that was struck with bullets.

The public is asked to contact Chief Perry Fleming at the Mangham Police Department at 318-248-3100 or 318-334-2466 if anyone has information on this crime. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH (2274).

