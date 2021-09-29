Advertisement

Mangham police investigating after shots fired at crowd

Since the beginning of January there have been 11 homicides in Roanoke city.
Since the beginning of January there have been 11 homicides in Roanoke city.(WDBJ7)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANGHAM, La. (KNOE) - Mangham police officers are in search of information regarding a Saturday night shooting, south of Oak Grove

According to Crime Stoppers of North Delta, MPD responded to a “shots fired” call around 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 25 on Tibbs Street. Once officers arrived on the scene, authorities learned a subject shot towards a crowd of approximately 50 people.

Crime Stoppers of North Delta says the crowd was in front of a residence.

Officers on the scene found that no one was hit, but they located a car that was struck with bullets.

The public is asked to contact Chief Perry Fleming at the Mangham Police Department at 318-248-3100 or 318-334-2466 if anyone has information on this crime. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH (2274).

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several neighbors said they hear the coyotes at night.
Coyotes reportedly roaming near Ouachita neighborhoods
File photo
Pioneer, La. Chief of Police has died
Two local people were injured in a shootout near Dallas, Texas.
Monroe and Grambling men shot at Texas hookah bar
Man tries to evade deputies
Man wades into Ouachita River in attempt to evade pursuit
FILE PHOTO: Oak Grove Mayor Adam Holland (June 10, 2021)
Oak Grove mayor tests positive for COVID, city hall closes lobby

Latest News

Man tries to evade deputies
Man wades into Ouachita River in attempt to evade pursuit
The Baton Rouge Police Department has announced a 4:00 p.m press conference on the Nevaeh Allen...
Police to hold news conference on body of Baton Rouge toddler found in Miss.
Vaccinations in Louisiana have resulted in only 10 confirmed cases that required...
No vaccine deaths in Louisiana after 2.3 million COVID shots
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19