Man wades into Ouachita River in attempt to evade pursuit

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A man fleeing from law enforcement has been taken into custody after he went into the Ouachita River in an apparent attempt to evade pursuit.

It happened around lunchtime Wednesday afternoon in Monroe/West Monroe and caused a scene around the Louisville bridge. At least six law enforcement units were sighted on the roads around the river as they attempted to take the man into custody.

At one point, the man was estimated to be in the water about halfway between Louisville and Forsythe Park. He was captured around 10 minutes after noon.

It’s unclear why law enforcement officers were chasing the man, but a sheriff’s office spokesperson said there was a work-release inmate who walked off the on Tuesday and it’s possible it could be the same man.

