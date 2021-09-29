Advertisement

Hit-and-run puts 2 state highway workers in the hospital

File Police Lights
File Police Lights(WDBJ7)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KNOE) - Two state highway workers in south Arkansas are in the hospital after a hit-and-run over the weekend.

It happened sometime around midnight on Sept. 25, 2021, in Union County. Police say the workers were hit while working on the Highway 167 North/Calion Highway exit ramp. Both subjects were hospitalized after this accident.  

The suspect vehicle was described as possibly being a black/dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado.  This vehicle left the scene without stopping.  It is unknown if the vehicle traveled north on Calion Hwy. or continued north on Highway 7.  This vehicle may possibly have damage on the front due to this accident.  If anyone has any information related to this case please contact Sgt. Jim Sanders at the Union County Sheriff’s Department at 870-864-1990.

