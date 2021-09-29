Coyotes reportedly roaming near Ouachita neighborhoods

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Some West Monroe area neighborhoods are getting unwanted guests. Coyotes have been seen or heard running through. One neighbor said she hears them at night. Experts say coyotes are typically shy and skittish.

“They wander in the neighborhood, I mean I’ve seen them. Because you see it, it looks like a dog but then it’s not a dog because it goes and hides behind an actual shrub, and it just kind of disappears,” Amy Kane.

Amy Kane lives in the Lake Village Subdivision in West Monroe and says she sees coyotes like the ones in the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo all the time. Lately, she’s been terrified while hearing them at night.

“Quite frequently, I’ve heard several packs you know, you can tell that they’re moving. I don’t know if it’s the way the land lays back here but it’s kind of like an echo, because of this behind us, some nights it’s much louder than others and my little dogs, they’re scared,” said Kane.

The general curator at the zoo, Lisa Taylor, said now is the time you hear coyotes because they’re sounding their territorial calls.

“They’ll be yipping, howling, barking, all that kind of good stuff because between September and all the way through the winter through February, the coyotes, the baby coyotes typically the males are leaving the little packs that they had with their parents,” said Taylor.

Taylor said you can hear a coyotes call three miles away. They can travel in packs of 10, but usually, you’ll hear or see two coyotes. Especially at dusk or dawn because they hunt through the night. So experts say don’t leave trash or your pet’s food outside. And if you see one...

“Be very loud, like your shoeing a dog away. You just in a big loud voice, getaway, blow a whistle, anything, those coyotes are gonna go,” said Taylor. “If it doesn’t leave, and it looks sickly or if it is having an issue, or is stalking your prey at that point you can give Wildlife and Fisheries a call.”

Taylor also says not to leave your pets or young children unattended outside at night. She says to her knowledge, there has never been a report of a coyote attacking a human in Louisiana.

