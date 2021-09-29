Advertisement

Coyotes reportedly roaming near Ouachita neighborhoods

By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Some West Monroe area neighborhoods are getting unwanted guests. Coyotes have been seen or heard running through. One neighbor said she hears them at night. Experts say coyotes are typically shy and skittish.

“They wander in the neighborhood, I mean I’ve seen them. Because you see it, it looks like a dog but then it’s not a dog because it goes and hides behind an actual shrub, and it just kind of disappears,” Amy Kane.

Amy Kane lives in the Lake Village Subdivision in West Monroe and says she sees coyotes like the ones in the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo all the time. Lately, she’s been terrified while hearing them at night.

“Quite frequently, I’ve heard several packs you know, you can tell that they’re moving. I don’t know if it’s the way the land lays back here but it’s kind of like an echo, because of this behind us, some nights it’s much louder than others and my little dogs, they’re scared,” said Kane.

The general curator at the zoo, Lisa Taylor, said now is the time you hear coyotes because they’re sounding their territorial calls.

“They’ll be yipping, howling, barking, all that kind of good stuff because between September and all the way through the winter through February, the coyotes, the baby coyotes typically the males are leaving the little packs that they had with their parents,” said Taylor.

Taylor said you can hear a coyotes call three miles away. They can travel in packs of 10, but usually, you’ll hear or see two coyotes. Especially at dusk or dawn because they hunt through the night. So experts say don’t leave trash or your pet’s food outside. And if you see one...

“Be very loud, like your shoeing a dog away. You just in a big loud voice, getaway, blow a whistle, anything, those coyotes are gonna go,” said Taylor. “If it doesn’t leave, and it looks sickly or if it is having an issue, or is stalking your prey at that point you can give Wildlife and Fisheries a call.”

Taylor also says not to leave your pets or young children unattended outside at night. She says to her knowledge, there has never been a report of a coyote attacking a human in Louisiana.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bridge across Lake D'Arbonne was closed after a crash. (Video sent in by Bobby Garrett.)
DRONE VIDEO: Lake D’Arbonne bridge partially reopened after crash
Pedestrian killed by train in Richland Parish
Two local people were injured in a shootout near Dallas, Texas.
Monroe and Grambling men shot at Texas hookah bar
File photo
Pioneer, La. Chief of Police has died
Police lights
1 Monroe teen dead, 1 suspect in custody

Latest News

Damaged boat in South Louisiana.
KNOE, First West deliver supplies to storm victims in Lafitte
Coyotes reportedly roaming near Ouachita neighborhoods
Author Cindy Foust reads her book based on ULM President Ronald Berry's life.
ULM giving $500 scholarships to all 3rd graders in Ouachita
CHILDREN’S BOOK CREATED BY ULM RELEASED
ULM giving $500 scholarships to all 3rd graders in Ouachita