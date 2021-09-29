Advertisement

Police to hold news conference on body of Baton Rouge toddler found in Miss.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has announced a 4:00 p.m press conference on the Nevaeh Allen...
The Baton Rouge Police Department has announced a 4:00 p.m press conference on the Nevaeh Allen investigation.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has announced a 4:00 p.m press conference on the Nevaeh Allen investigation at 9000 Airline Hwy.

The press conference is set to begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The press conference will be live on WAFB and our streaming platforms.

Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance

Missing La. toddler’s body found in Hancock County, coroner says

Allen’s death has been ruled as a homicide according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s office.

Authorities said the toddler’s body was found in Mississippi on Sunday, Sept. 26, the same day her stepfather was arrested in connection with the investigation into her disappearance.

The baby’s stepfather, Phillip Gardner, 30, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Prison on Sunday on charges of unlawful disposal of remains and obstruction of justice. His bond was set at $75,000 on Monday. As of 2:25 p.m., he had not yet bonded out.

According to BRPD, he could face additional charges based on the autopsy results. Police added they will hold a news conference at some point during the upcoming week.

Baton Rouge detectives started their search for the missing toddler at an apartment complex on La Belle Avenue on Friday, Sept. 24. They continued searching Saturday, which is when the FBI became involved in the investigation.

