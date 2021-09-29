$2,500 prize added to St. Francis $50K Giveaway raffle

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Last year, in the St. Francis Foundation’s annual raffle, Vantage did a “last chance giveaway” toward the end of ticket sales. They’re doing it again this year for the $50K Giveaway raffle, which benefits women’s, children’s, and critical care services at St. Francis Medical Center.

If you buy a ticket online in the $50K Giveaway Raffle by Oct. 1 at noon, you’ll be entered into the Vantage Cash Blast, where one winner will get $2,500! The drawing for that extra cash is October 1st at 5 p.m.

This year the foundation says they’re using the proceeds to redesign St. Francis’ NICU, which has only been updated once in the last 43 years.

Tickets are $50 each and you can buy them online here or in person at all Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union locations, Creed & Creed, the St. Francis Medical Office in Ruston, the gift shop at the St. Francis Medical Center’s downtown Monroe campus, and the gift shop at the Community Health Center on Tower Drive in Monroe. There’s no limit to how many you can purchase.

Sales will continue until midnight on Oct. 8 and the winning ticket will be drawn on Oct. 14, 2021. We’ll cover the drawing live on KNOE 8 News at 5 and 6 p.m.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been highlighting families who relied on the NICU, PICU, and Critical Care services. You can see those stories here.

