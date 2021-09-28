Your vote needed to help build West Monroe park playground

Vote for the winning entry from September 22, 2021, through noon EDT, October 4, 2021. You can vote on this website. The 10 projects with the most votes will move to a final round of judging, where a winner will be selected. The winner will be announced on or around October 13. As of Monday at 2:48 p.m., West Monroe is 3 votes away from falling out of the Top 10 Finalists.

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita is working to earn a grant for a project in Highland Park in West Monroe.

The club is aiming to win a $25,000 grant to purchase playground equipment for the park, and they need your vote to help make that happen. This is part of Kiwanis International’s Legacy of Play program where clubs across the country are competing to earn the most votes for their project.

The City of West Monroe is partnering with the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita for the potential addition.

Kiwanis Club president Shawn Hornsby thinks playground equipment would complement the new walking and bicycle trails currently being constructed.

“To have a place where they can enjoy the beauty of this area. You can pass by at dusk, and every now and then you’ll see a few deer out here around the water,” Hornsby said. “This is one way that everybody in our parish can make a difference, by just going online and voting.”

The club will also be hosting its annual Pancake Day at the First United Methodist Church in Monroe on November 9th.

