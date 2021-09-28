Advertisement

Your vote needed to help build West Monroe park playground

By Kristen Payne
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vote for the winning entry from September 22, 2021, through noon EDT, October 4, 2021. You can vote on this website. The 10 projects with the most votes will move to a final round of judging, where a winner will be selected. The winner will be announced on or around October 13. As of Monday at 2:48 p.m., West Monroe is 3 votes away from falling out of the Top 10 Finalists.

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita is working to earn a grant for a project in Highland Park in West Monroe.

The club is aiming to win a $25,000 grant to purchase playground equipment for the park, and they need your vote to help make that happen. This is part of Kiwanis International’s Legacy of Play program where clubs across the country are competing to earn the most votes for their project.

The City of West Monroe is partnering with the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita for the potential addition.

Kiwanis Club president Shawn Hornsby thinks playground equipment would complement the new walking and bicycle trails currently being constructed.

“To have a place where they can enjoy the beauty of this area. You can pass by at dusk, and every now and then you’ll see a few deer out here around the water,” Hornsby said. “This is one way that everybody in our parish can make a difference, by just going online and voting.”

The club will also be hosting its annual Pancake Day at the First United Methodist Church in Monroe on November 9th.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bridge across Lake D'Arbonne was closed after a crash. (Video sent in by Bobby Garrett.)
DRONE VIDEO: Lake D’Arbonne bridge partially reopened after crash
Pedestrian killed by train in Richland Parish
Two local people were injured in a shootout near Dallas, Texas.
Monroe and Grambling men shot at Texas hookah bar
File photo
Pioneer, La. Chief of Police has died
Police lights
1 Monroe teen dead, 1 suspect in custody

Latest News

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during news conference In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds news conference on Ida recovery, COVID-19
Nathan Fabre checks on his home and boat destroyed by Hurricane Ida, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in...
Louisianans facing increase in flood insurance premiums
The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita is aiming to win a $25,000 grant to purchase playground...
Your vote needed to help build West Monroe park playground
Stephanie Herrmann says the grant will be going primarily toward outreach for the children’s...
Union library director honored, gets $25,000 grant for outreach