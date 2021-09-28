Advertisement

Union library director honored, gets $25,000 grant for outreach

By Kristen Payne
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - A northeast Louisiana library director is one of nine recipients of the Blue Cross Blue Sheild Angel Award. The award is presented to everyday people who are doing extraordinary things to improve the lives of Louisiana’s young people.

Only two recipients are from north Louisiana, and one is Stephanie Herrmann from Farmerville. The Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation says she transformed the Union Parish Library into an open, responsive community resource that supports all children. In addition to the library’s creative themed programming and activities, they say Herrmann led the staff to meet the needs of children after natural disasters and COVID-19 shutdowns.

Herrmann believes while she is the award recipient it is recognizing the role of libraries.

“Now, libraries are more of a cultural and community center where people come for all types of information,” Herrmann said. “Our ability as libraries to be able to be fluid and adapt quickly to problems and needs that we see in our community. I think that’s really the success of a library in a community.”

Angel award recipients will receive a $25,000 grant to the nonprofit organization of their choice. Herrmann says the grant money will be going back into the library primarily toward outreach for the children’s group, but also cultural education and disaster preparedness materials and supplies.

Union Parish Library is big on themes, and they have a fun event coming up in October.

“We’re gearing up for Halloween and our theme this year is going to be ‘Life is short, so make it sweet.’ It’s going to be about the sweets of Halloween. We’re going to do a drive-thru on the day before Halloween, which is Saturday. It’s a drive-thru event outside, and we’re going to be passing out a thousand bags of books to kids,” Herrmann said.

She says they provide book giveaways to kids to encourage reading for pleasure, and they have to continually think outside the box to continue engaging people of all ages.

For more information on the Union Parish Library, click here.

