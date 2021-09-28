Advertisement

Pioneer, La. Chief of Police has died

By Matthew Segura
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The chief of police in a Louisiana village has died.

According to Louisiana State Police, the chief of police died by suicide.

LSP informed KNOE of the incident on Monday.

No other details will be released at this time.

Resources:

If you or someone you love may be contemplating suicide or if you have been otherwise affected by suicide, consider the following resources. The resources are available for friends and family as well.

  • The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.
  • Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.
  • The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line (1-800-273-8255 Press 1) connects veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

