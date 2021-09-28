Advertisement

‘Person of interest’ in Fla. college student’s disappearance found dead

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Authorities have found the body of a maintenance worker who was considered a person of interest in the case of a Florida college student who has been missing since Friday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero was found dead from an apparent suicide in his Seminole County apartment on Monday.

Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano.

Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano, who has...
Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano, who has been missing since Friday.(Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office, WESH via CNN)

Authorities say Marcano worked and lived at the same Orlando apartment complex where Caballero was employed. Investigators say Caballero had expressed an interest in Marcano, but she had repeatedly rebuffed him.

Authorities say the maintenance worker used a master key to get into Marcano’s apartment on the afternoon she disappeared.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
1 Monroe teen dead, 1 suspect in custody
The bridge across Lake D'Arbonne was closed after a crash. (Video sent in by Bobby Garrett.)
DRONE VIDEO: Lake D’Arbonne bridge partially reopened after crash
Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Pedestrian killed by train in Richland Parish
Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said deputies were called to assist with the search of Nevaeh...
Missing La. toddler’s body found in Hancock County, coroner says

Latest News

Police say 2-year-old Italy Hernandez was found safe and unharmed around 9 p.m. Monday.
Amber Alert canceled after 2-year-old girl in N.M. found safe
Damaged boat in South Louisiana.
KNOE, First West deliver supplies to storm victims in Lafitte
Damage from Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La.
KNOE, First West deliver supplies to storm victims in Lafitte
A man who investigators believe entered the Florida college student's apartment the day she...
Search for missing 19-year-old continues after 'person of interest' found dead